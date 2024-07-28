A week of global economic jitters

The coming week promises to be a tempestuous one for global markets, as a confluence of economic indicators, central bank decisions, and corporate earnings collide. Investors and policymakers alike will be closely monitoring developments across multiple fronts.The Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting on Wednesday will undoubtedly be the week's focal point. While market expectations lean towards a rate cut in September, the central bank's rhetoric will be scrutinized for clues about the pace and magnitude of future easing. Any hawkish undertones could spark volatility in equity markets, which have rallied significantly this year on optimism about a potential economic soft landing.Across the Atlantic, the Bank of England is widely anticipated to deliver a rate cut on Thursday, but persistent inflationary pressures could temper enthusiasm. The Bank of Japan, on the other hand, is expected to embark on a tightening path, marking a significant shift in its ultra-loose monetary policy stance. This could have far-reaching implications for the yen and global financial markets.A barrage of economic data will also be released this week, providing valuable insights into the health of the global economy. In the US, the closely watched employment report on Friday will be a key indicator of labor market conditions. A slowdown in job growth or wage increases could reinforce expectations of a more dovish Fed.Europe will be grappling with its own economic challenges, as data on GDP, inflation, and unemployment are released. While inflation is expected to moderate, concerns about growth persist.China, the world's second-largest economy, will be in focus as well, with manufacturing and services PMIs providing clues about the pace of its economic recovery. Despite recent stimulus measures, the country continues to face headwinds from weak consumer confidence and a property sector in distress.The earnings season is in full swing, with a slew of high-profile US companies reporting results. The performance of tech giants like Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, and Meta will be particularly influential in shaping market sentiment. Any earnings disappointments or cautious outlook statements could trigger a sell-off.Geopolitical tensions, while not at a boiling point, remain a background risk. The ongoing conflict in Ukraine, as well as trade disputes between major economies, could escalate and disrupt global markets.