ASX up 0.8% near noon: Iron ore rises

by Peter Milios July 26, 2024 11:42 AM

At 11:35am, the S&P/ASX 200 is 0.84 per cent higher at 7,927.30. This is led by a strong performance in the materials sector driven by rising iron ore prices. The broader market was supported by optimism about the potential for a post-tech rotation, although there is disagreement about the timing and sustainability of this shift.

The SPI futures are pointing to a rise of 52 points.

Best and worst performers

The best-performing sector is Materials, up 1.82 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Utilities, down 0.98 per cent.

The best-performing large cap is Mineral Resources (ASX:MIN), trading 6.19 per cent higher at $55.08. It is followed by shares in Pilbara Minerals (ASX:PLS) and Lynas Rare Earths (ASX:LYC).

The worst-performing large cap is Mercury NZ (ASX:MCY), trading 3.13 per cent lower at $6.19. It is followed by shares in Newmont Corporation (ASX:NEM) and Northern Star Resources (ASX:NST).

Commodities and the dollar

Gold is trading at US$2407.90 an ounce.

Iron ore futures are pointing to a 2.14 per cent rise.

One Australian dollar is buying 65.48 US cents.

Peter Milios

Peter Milios is a recent graduate from the University of Technology - majoring in Finance and Accounting. Peter is currently working under equity research analyst Di Brookman for Corporate Connect Research.

