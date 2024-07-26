ASX up 0.8% near noon: Iron ore rises

At 11:35am, the S&P/ASX 200 is 0.84 per cent higher at 7,927.30. This is led by a strong performance in the materials sector driven by rising iron ore prices. The broader market was supported by optimism about the potential for a post-tech rotation, although there is disagreement about the timing and sustainability of this shift.The SPI futures are pointing to a rise of 52 points.The best-performing sector is Materials, up 1.82 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Utilities, down 0.98 per cent.The best-performing large cap is Mineral Resources, trading 6.19 per cent higher at $55.08. It is followed by shares in Pilbara Mineralsand Lynas Rare EarthsThe worst-performing large cap is Mercury NZ, trading 3.13 per cent lower at $6.19. It is followed by shares in Newmont Corporationand Northern Star ResourcesGold is trading at US$2407.90 an ounce.Iron ore futures are pointing to a 2.14 per cent rise.One Australian dollar is buying 65.48 US cents.