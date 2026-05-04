ASX Waver, a2 Milk and Accent Group Dive

Australia’s share market experienced fluctuations today, hovering near midday as investors digested a series of significant company announcements ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia meeting. National Australia Bank (NAB) saw its shares decline by 3.5 per cent following a cash profit miss. Meanwhile, Auckland-headquartered, Australian-listed dairy products manufacturer a2 Milk faced a substantial share slump. The company announced a voluntary recall of certain batches of infant formula product exported to the US last year due to contamination concerns, impacting investor confidence. a2 Milk specialises in the development and marketing of premium quality dairy and nutritional products.

Adding to the corporate jitters, retailer Accent Group, known for its popular shoe chains such as Platypus and Hype DC, witnessed a steep dive in its share price. Accent Group downgraded its profit outlook and revealed that the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has launched an insider trading probe. The investigation is reportedly scrutinising share trading activities by its chief executive, Daniel Agostinelli, and other staff members last year. On the economic policy front, Treasurer Jim Chalmers has largely dismissed the prospect of new tax cuts, confirming expectations of levy increases in the upcoming federal budget while defending previous policy shifts.

Amidst these corporate and economic developments, Endeavour Group outlined plans for $100 million in savings, a move that may offer some relief to its bottom line. The broader market sentiment remains cautious, with ongoing global uncertainties, including an “Iran shock” mentioned in relation to NAB, set against a backdrop of flourishing business borrowing. As policymakers continue to navigate the intricate balance of economic stability and growth, today’s market movements underscore the challenging environment for both listed entities and the wider Australian economy.