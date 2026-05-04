Gullewa Limited Declares Fully Franked Dividend for FY25

Gullewa Limited (ASX: GUL), a company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, operates within the Australian market, focusing on its core business operations. The company has announced a fully franked dividend of $0.007 per share for the financial year ended 30 June 2025. This decision, authorised by the Board of Directors, reflects the Company’s commitment to delivering value to its shareholders and recognising their continued support and trust in the Company.

The dividend amount of $0.007 per share is fully franked, signifying a tax-effective distribution for eligible Australian shareholders. This specific payout is designated for the financial year that concluded on 30 June 2025. All dividend payments will be exclusively disbursed in Australian dollars. Key dates for this distribution have been set: the Record Date, crucial for determining shareholder eligibility, is 21 May 2026, with the actual Payment Date scheduled for 3 July 2026.

To facilitate timely and accurate payment, shareholders are strongly encouraged to verify and update their current contact details and payment preferences. This vital process can be conveniently completed through the Company’s appointed share registry, Computershare, utilising their dedicated online portal at www.investorcentre.com/au. For direct inquiries or assistance, Computershare provides telephone support at 1300 850 505 for callers within Australia, or +61 3 9415 4000 for those calling from outside Australia. Further details concerning this announcement are available by contacting Gullewa’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr David Deitz, on +61 411 858 830.