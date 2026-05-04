Daily Special: WIN Metals, Pacgold, Weebit Nano

Australian shares are slightly lower just after midday, with the S&P/ASX 200 down 0.3% to 8707.7, as markets trade in a narrow range ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia’s policy decision. Investors are weighing expectations of a potential rate increase, alongside mixed signals from the Middle East, with oil holding near US$108 a barrel. The market has seesawed through the session, with six of the 11 sectors lower.

Energy stocks are the main drag, while technology outperforms in line with gains on the Nasdaq. Financials are mixed, with ANZ higher after a broker upgrade, while National Australia Bank declines following its results. ANZ-Indeed job advertisements fell 0.8% in April after a revised 3.2% drop in March, though remain 5.2% above December levels. In company news, Endeavour Group falls after a softer trading update, Inghams appoints Grant Douglas as Chief Financial Officer.

WIN Metals hits extremely high-grade gold at Radio Project

WIN Metals (ASX: WIN) has reported exceptional results from its Radio Gold Project in Western Australia, highlighted by a 334 grams per tonne of gold underground sample and strong drill hits including 3m at 19.51 grams per tonne and 2m at 16.01 grams per tonne. The results confirm high-grade mineralisation both within and outside the current mine plan, suggesting potential upside to the existing resource model at the Radio and Repeater zones.

Pacgold produces first gold at White Dam, marks transition to producer

Pacgold (ASX: PGO) has poured its first gold at the White Dam Project in South Australia, producing a maiden 3kg doré bar (about 80 ounces) following the restart of operations. The bar has been sent to the Perth Mint for refining and sale, expected to deliver the company’s first cash flow and mark its transition from explorer to gold producer. Pacgold says production is now ramping up, with ongoing ore processing and leaching set to increase output in the coming months.

Weebit Nano takes step toward mass production as customers tape-out ReRAM chips

Weebit Nano (ASX: WBT) says two customers have successfully taped out chip designs using its ReRAM technology, marking a key milestone toward mass production and achieving one of its 2026 targets. One customer has already produced a working prototype, while the second design -developed with Overlord Labs and manufactured by DB HiTek, is now moving into testing and validation.