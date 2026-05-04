Stellar Resources Secures $22.1 Million Placement for Heemskirk Tin Project Advancement

Stellar Resources Limited (ASX: SRZ) announced on 4 May 2026 it has received firm commitments for a $22.1 million placement at an issue price of $0.033 per share. This significant capital raise is earmarked to advance the company’s Heemskirk Tin Project towards development. Stellar Resources is a company highly focused on developing its world-class Heemskirk Tin Project in Western Tasmania, aiming to become a producer of 3,000–3,500 tonnes per annum of payable tin. The placement was strongly supported by existing and new institutional and professional investors, with total bids for the additional capital raising notably exceeding the initial $5.1 million sought.

The total capital raising comprises a previously announced cornerstone $17 million Strategic Placement to Metals X Ltd (ASX: MLX), Australia’s largest tin producer, and an additional capital raising of $5.1 million. Metals X holds a 50% equity interest in the Renison Tin Operation, located approximately 15 kilometres northeast from Stellar’s Heemskirk Tin Project. Following the completion of the Strategic Placement and Capital Raising, Metals X is set to become a substantial shareholder in Stellar, with a total holding of approximately 16.4%, and will have a nominee join Stellar’s board.

This successful placement will provide Stellar with a pro-forma cash position of $33 million, ensuring the company is well-funded for its upcoming objectives. These include finalising the Prefeasibility Study (PFS) for the Heemskirk Tin Project by Q3 2026, completing a Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS), and undertaking exploration activities on its nearby East Renison and Granite Tor tin projects. Funds will also be allocated for general working capital. Managing Director Mr Simon Taylor expressed delight, stating the Metals X investment is a major validation of the Heemskirk Tin Project’s potential and reflects strong market confidence in Stellar’s strategy.