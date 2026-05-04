Arovella Therapeutics Announces Major Board and Executive Changes

Arovella Therapeutics Ltd (ASX: ALA) has announced significant changes to its board and executive leadership following a shareholder requisition. Arovella is a biotechnology company focused on developing its invariant Natural Killer T (iNKT) cell therapy platform. This platform aims to treat blood cancers and solid tumours. On May 4, 2026, the company disclosed it received a notice under section 249D of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) from a requisitioning shareholder, seeking the removal of Dr Michael Baker and Dr Mike Perry as Directors. This development has prompted a substantial board refresh and the resignation of its Chief Executive Officer.

Following the receipt of the shareholder’s notice, Dr Michael Baker resigned from his roles as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, providing three months’ notice. Concurrently, Dr Andrew Nash, Dr Debora Barton, and Dr Mike Perry also tendered their resignations as directors of the company, effective immediately. The Arovella Board has accepted all four resignations. As a result of these changes, the Board of Arovella Therapeutics now consists of Mr David Williams, Mr Mark Diamond, and Dr Michael Thurn. Mr David Williams has been appointed as the new Chairman of the Board.

The newly constituted Board has commenced a comprehensive review of Arovella’s technology platform, development strategy, and growth opportunities. Chairman Mr David Williams expressed optimism, stating, “The refreshed Board is focused on ensuring Arovella is well positioned for its next phase of development. We will move quickly to review the Company’s technology platform, strategic priorities and growth opportunities, with the objective of creating long-term value for shareholders. The new Board has a fresh set of eyes and plenty of ideas for growth and business development.” This strategic overhaul aims to generate long-term value for shareholders.