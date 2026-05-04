Burgundy Diamond Mines Subsidiary Seeks Insolvency Protection

Burgundy Diamond Mines Limited (ASX: BDM) today announced that its subsidiary, Arctic Canadian Diamond Company Ltd. (ACDC), has filed for insolvency protection under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (“CCAA”). ACDC, which owns and operates the Ekati Diamond Mine, obtained an initial order from the Supreme Court of British Colombia, granting protection under the CCAA. Burgundy Diamond Mines Limited is an independent diamond company focused on the mining and production of diamonds, employing a mine-to-market business model that ensures total chain of custody and traceability. The CCAA protection also extends to Burgundy through a non-applicant stay party order.

The decision to seek CCAA protection for ACDC was driven by several factors, including the ongoing adverse impact of US tariffs on the natural diamond industry, sustained challenging demand conditions globally for rough diamond producers, and increasing operational costs. Notably, recent significant increases in fuel prices, influenced by the conflict in the Middle East, contributed to the financial pressures. Burgundy intends to leverage the CCAA process to engage with its lenders, creditors, and other stakeholders, aiming to solicit and evaluate strategic alternatives to restructure ACDC both financially and operationally.

Despite these challenges, Burgundy reaffirms its commitment to its employees and local communities. ACDC plans to continue mining operations at the Ekati Diamond Mine throughout the CCAA process, with Burgundy expressing its belief in the long-term viability of the asset. It anticipates ACDC’s management will maintain responsibility for day-to-day operations during this period. FTI Consulting has been appointed by the Court as the Monitor to oversee the CCAA proceedings. The initial order grants protection for a period of 10 days, after which a comeback hearing is scheduled. Burgundy will provide further updates on the CCAA proceedings as significant developments occur.