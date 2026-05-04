The first annual general meeting of Berkshire Hathaway, now under Greg Abel’s leadership following Warren Buffett’s transition, took place in Omaha. The event highlighted a seamless handover, with Buffett, 95, making a brief appearance and praising outgoing Apple CEO Tim Cook. A surprise CNBC interview provided Buffett’s classic market insights, setting the tone for strategic discussions. Berkshire Hathaway is a multinational conglomerate that owns diverse businesses and manages a substantial investment portfolio.

Buffett reiterated his long-held view, comparing markets to “a church with a casino attached,” noting a growing trend towards “gambling” via short-term options, distinct from genuine investing. This commentary coincided with Berkshire’s record US$380 billion (A$527 billion) cash pile. Both Buffett and Abel preached patience, noting significant opportunities are rare, emerging during market despair. Abel affirmed he feels “no pressure to deploy capital into subpar opportunities.”

This cautious approach sees Berkshire Hathaway sidestepping the artificial intelligence (AI) boom, a major driver of recent Wall Street gains. While the S&P 500 climbed 28 per cent, Berkshire’s shares are down 8 per cent, lacking high-growth AI infrastructure. This mirrors 1999, when Buffett was questioned for missing the dot-com boom, which ended with rising US Treasury yields due to inflation, echoing current economic pressures.

While the AI boom generates robust profits for component sellers, short seller Jim Chanos notes buyers often capitalise these substantial costs. History shows a similar S&P 500 profit surge during the internet boom (1998-2000) was followed by a market collapse. The key takeaway is that despite the AI surge, these seasoned investors signal rising inflation, yields, or a profit boom break could trigger market panic, allowing Berkshire Hathaway to deploy its vast cash, potentially capitalising again.