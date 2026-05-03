ASX Braces for RBA Rate Hike

The Australian sharemarket is poised for a cautious start to the week, with futures pointing to a Monday slide ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) latest board meeting. Investors widely anticipate a third consecutive interest rate increase, closely monitoring for signals regarding the central bank’s future tightening trajectory. This expected local market weakness contrasts sharply with Wall Street, where the Nasdaq and S&P 500 recently reached new record highs following strong technology sector results.

Bond markets have priced in an 83 per cent chance of a rate hike this week, with further increases fully anticipated by June. Should the RBA move by the same magnitude as prior hikes, the cash rate would reach 4.35 per cent, still below the 4.7 per cent the market has factored in by year-end. Emanuel Datt, chief investment officer at Datt Capital, an investment management firm overseeing capital for its clients, noted the market has seen “attrition each day” amid high inflation and rising rates. Jun Bei Liu, founder and portfolio manager at Ten Cap, an investment management company offering expertise in market analysis, highlighted that companies passing on price increases suggest persistent strong demand, potentially strengthening the case for three rate hikes this year.

Adding to these headwinds, the ASX is navigating a seasonally weak period where investors often trim holdings for tax loss purposes. These pressures could intensify ahead of the federal budget on May 12, with market participants anticipating potential changes to the capital gains tax discount. Both Datt and Liu suggest that shifts in taxation treatment will be highly relevant to market sentiment and risk appetite.

Globally, the ongoing Iran conflict continues to simmer, though its immediate impact on market sentiment appears less pronounced than earlier in the war, according to Liu. While traffic through the Strait of Hormuz garners less attention, Brent crude oil prices have begun creeping up, currently trading above $US109 a barrel, even as equity markets maintain resilience.