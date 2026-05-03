Greg Abel, who succeeded Warren Buffett as chief executive of Berkshire Hathaway, sought to reassure shareholders about the conglomerate’s future. At the company’s annual meeting in Omaha, Mr. Abel, 63, pledged wise management of Berkshire’s substantial cash reserves and a bureaucracy-free environment. Berkshire Hathaway operates as a vast conglomerate, encompassing a diverse portfolio of businesses, including insurance, retail, energy, industrials, and manufacturing. It is renowned for its long-term investment strategy and significant holdings in various public and private companies. He acknowledged the challenge of winning over investors focused on technology, rather than Berkshire’s traditional asset base.

He reaffirmed his commitment to not breaking up Berkshire, citing its effective operations and strong internal expertise. Mr. Abel emphasised continuous evaluation of opportunities to expand Berkshire’s portfolio through acquisitions, aligning with its long-standing mantra of patient, long-term investment. This follows Berkshire’s report of an 18 per cent increase in first-quarter operating profit to US$11.35 billion, despite some retail businesses facing economic headwinds. The conglomerate’s cash pile reached a record US$380.2 billion by March’s end, with selective share repurchases totalling US$234 million. However, Berkshire’s shares have underperformed the S&P 500 by 39 percentage points since Mr. Buffett’s retirement announcement last year.

While attendance at this year’s meeting was notably lower, Mr. Buffett, 95, who remains chairman, publicly endorsed Mr. Abel, stating he is “doing everything I did and then some.” Mr. Abel symbolically retired jerseys bearing his predecessors’ names, acknowledging their legacy. Shareholders overwhelmingly rejected a proposal for a report on employee oversight. Mr. Abel also praised a recent Oregon appeals court ruling that has, for now, alleviated billions in potential wildfire liabilities for Berkshire’s PacifiCorp unit, while noting tariffs continue to pose challenges for operating businesses.