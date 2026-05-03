Berkshire Shareholders Rebuff Oversight Report Call

Berkshire Hathaway shareholders have overwhelmingly rejected a proposal seeking the publication of a comprehensive report detailing how the sprawling conglomerate oversees its more than 387,000 employees across nearly 200 businesses. During Saturday’s annual general meeting, investors also granted non-binding approval for how Berkshire pays its top executives, a decision that will now be subject to an advisory “say on pay” vote every three years. All thirteen directors, notably including Chairman Warren Buffett and Chief Executive Greg Abel, secured re-election to Berkshire’s influential board. Berkshire Hathaway, a multinational holding company, owns diverse businesses spanning insurance, energy, manufacturing, and retail, making it one of the largest conglomerates globally.

The rejected oversight proposal, put forward by shareholder Myra Young, argued that Berkshire’s highly decentralised operational structure contributed to “inconsistent approaches to human capital management.” Ms Young cited specific incidents, including concerns raised by NetJets pilots regarding the luxury plane unit’s commitment to safety and effective training. Additionally, she referenced a 2021 fire at an Illinois plant run by the Lubrizol chemicals business, which reportedly caused significant property damage estimated at $380 million, as evidence of these inconsistencies.

In response, Berkshire Hathaway strongly asserted that its decentralised model accurately reflects the conglomerate’s unique corporate culture. The company contended that decisions concerning its workforce are most effectively made at the subsidiary level, where management is best positioned to understand specific operational needs. Consequently, Berkshire maintained that a formal report discussing its oversight framework was unnecessary given its established practices. The vote ultimately underscores shareholders’ confidence in the company’s existing governance and operational structure.