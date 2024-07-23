ASX closes 0.5% higher reversing a three-day losing streak

The ASX 200 closed 39.4 points, or 0.5%, higher at 7971.1 on Tuesday, reversing a three-day losing streak, with tech stocks leading the gain, ending 1.6% higher.This rebound was influenced by a strong performance in the US tech sector, with the Nasdaq Composite rising 1.6% and the S&P 500 adding 1.1%, ahead of major earnings reports from companies like Alphabet and Tesla.Despite the overall market boost, Woodside's shares dropped 3.7% after reporting revenue for its June quarter fell short of expectations and announcing a $900 million expansion plan into the Gulf of Mexico.Banks also experienced gains, with Commonwealth Bank and National Australia Bank increasing by 1.1% and 1.2%, respectively. Other notable stock movements included significant rises for Polynovo and Mesoblast due to favorable financial results and regulatory approvals, while Axel Rare Earths saw a dramatic 40% drop in its ASX debut.