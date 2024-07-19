The Last Word: Episode 1

Paul welcomes Chris Gosselin from The Fund Monitors, for Episode 1: to discuss the week's significant events. They highlight the attempted assassination of Trump, its impact on the market, and Trump's contentious remarks about Taiwan's semiconductor industry. They analyze the differences between the US and Australian economies, particularly in handling inflation and interest rates, noting a shift in market focus towards small caps. The discussion also touches on recent market movements, China's economic slowdown, and Australia's rising unemployment, concluding with an outlook on next week's market expectations.