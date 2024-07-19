Winston's Weekly: Rate outlook drives market sector rotation

by Manny Anton July 19, 2024 11:31 AM


Prospects for USA rate cuts in September has generated greater focus on interest rate sensitive sectors and securities driving momentum for small caps and real estate . Meanwhile, domestically, markets await the August reporting period to provide greater clarity on the investment outlook as we comment on Dexus Group (ASX: DXS), Lifestyle Communities (ASX: LIC) and Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (ASX: QRI).

Disclaimer: Sequoia Financial Group (ASX:SEQ), the parent company of Finance News Network, owns a 20 per cent interest in Euree Asset Management.

Manny Anton

Sequoia Financial Group
Manny has over 30 years’ experience in financial markets, banking and corporate advisory. He previously worked at UBS, Credit Suisse and RBC, covering equities and equity derivatives, both domestically and internationally, based in London, Hong Kong and Sydney. Manny has also worked with corporates in IR and development in the energy and resources sectors.

