ASX outlook

Company News

by Glenn Dyer July 15, 2024 07:20 AM

Boom, boom for the ASX 200 after last week’s surging end and solid gain for the five days. Another 50-point gain was penciled in for today after the overnight futures market ended strongly early Saturday (Australian time).

Share price index traders left a 50 to 51-point gain on the table early Saturday to be taken up from 10 am today (Monday).

This was after the ASX 200 added 1.75% over the first week of the new quarter and financial year, capped off by a 0.88% rise on Friday as the big four banks continued to drive the market higher.

The week ended with the Australian share market hitting a record high on Friday, as the Commonwealth Bank edged past BHP as the country’s biggest company. The S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 69.7 points, or 0.88%, to 7,959.3 – just shy of its intraday peak of about 7,969 – with all sectors except technology moving higher.

The Australian dollar traded around 67.61 US cents in Australia on Friday and edged further higher offshore to close at 67.66 US cents, a seven-month high.

CBA, the country’s biggest bank, overtook mining giant BHP to become Australia’s most valuable public company after a 1.3% rise, compared to BHP's 0.37% drop (after it revealed multi-billion-dollar losses on its WA nickel business, which is being suspended for at least three years).

CBA shares are up 21% year-to-date, while BHP shares have fallen 14% as iron ore and copper prices surged, then softened.

CBA shares closed at $131.66, giving the company a market capitalization of $220.12 billion, compared to BHP’s cap of about $220.04 billion after its shares ended Friday at $43.40.

CBA’s gains lifted its rivals: National Bank shares climbed 2.1%, Westpac was up 1%, and ANZ added 0.9%.

CBA shares were up 2.5% for the week, NAB shares added 4.7%, Westpac shares rose 2.5%, and ANZ shares were up 3%, despite more allegations about possible misconduct in the Australian government bond market.

At more than $114 billion, NAB is second among the banks, distant to CBA, and ahead of Westpac with a value of $96.7 billion, and ANZ at $89 billion. Macquarie is a distant fifth at $77 billion.

With media reports suggesting BHP is considering a joint near $A3.5 billion bid for a Canadian copper-gold miner, investors will have a chance to weigh in on that news when trading starts at 10 am today.

Glenn Dyer

Glenn Dyer has been a finance journalist and TV producer for more than 40 years. He has worked at Maxwell Newton Publications, Queensland Newspapers, AAP, The Australian Financial Review, The Nine Network and Crikey.

Subscribe to our Daily Newsletter?

Would you like to receive our daily news to your inbox?