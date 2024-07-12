ASX up 0.86% near noon: REITs soars by 2.3%

Australian shares hit a record high of 7938 points following US deflation data for June, which fueled expectations of impending interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. This spurred a shift in investor sentiment towards smaller-cap stocks benefiting from lower rates, reflected in declining US bond yields.Amidst sector-specific movements, Australia's tech sector saw a slight decline while real estate emerged as the top performer. Additionally, the Australian dollar strengthened to US67.6¢, marking its highest level since January 2, driven by anticipations of US rate cuts.At 11:40am, the S&P/ASX 200 is 0.86 per cent higher at 7,957.80.The SPI futures are pointing to a rise of 79 points.The best-performing sector is REITs, up 2.28 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Information Technology, down 1.29 per cent.The best-performing large cap is James Hardie Industries plc, trading 4.96 per cent higher at $48.90. It is followed by shares in SEEKand Netwealth GroupThe worst-performing large cap is Pro Medicus, trading 3.11 per cent lower at $130.07. It is followed by shares in WiseTech Globaland ComputershareGold is trading at US$2415.20 an ounce.Iron ore is 2.5 per cent higher at US$108.15 a tonne.One Australian dollar is buying 67.58 US cents.