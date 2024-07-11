Tech giants surge to new heights

Company News

by Glenn Dyer July 11, 2024 08:33 AM

In the value chain race, Apple remained on top, with its value rising nearly 1.9% to a massive $US3.57 trillion, around $US100 billion ahead of Microsoft, whose value rose nearly 1.5% to around $US3.47 trillion.

Nvidia brought up third with the best gain of the trio—nearly 2.7%—to $US3.32 trillion.

Shares in Alphabet (Google) rose 1.15% to $US2.37 trillion, while Amazon saw its value edge up 0.2% to around $US2.08 trillion.

With these mega tech gains, it's no wonder the S&P 500 and Nasdaq had another record day on Wednesday.

The S&P 500 jumped 1.02%, closing at 5,633.91 (above 5,600 for the first time), and notching a seventh straight day of gains.

Nasdaq added 1.18%, also hitting an all-time high and ending at 18,647.45.

It was the 37th record close in 2024 for the S&P 500, and the 27th for the tech-driven Nasdaq.

Analysts point out that Apple shares had their first streak of seven straight record closes since March 2012. The stock is up 20% over the past month, outperforming every “Magnificent Seven” stock but Tesla (which is up 51%).

The surge has seen Apple reclaim its position as the most valuable company by market value.

Glenn Dyer

Glenn Dyer has been a finance journalist and TV producer for more than 40 years. He has worked at Maxwell Newton Publications, Queensland Newspapers, AAP, The Australian Financial Review, The Nine Network and Crikey.

Subscribe to our Daily Newsletter?

Would you like to receive our daily news to your inbox?