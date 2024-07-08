Apple reclaims top spot as world's most valuable company

by Glenn Dyer July 09, 2024 08:06 AM

Apple shares continued their recent bounce on Monday, reclaiming the top spot as the world’s most valuable company.

Shares in the iPhone giant rose 0.65%, taking the company’s value to $US3.49 trillion, just ahead of Microsoft, whose shares eased 0.3%, reducing its value to $US3.47 trillion.

Nvidia performed the best of the trio, with a near 1.9% gain on Monday, ending at a value of $US3.15 trillion. This rise was larger than last week’s increase.

Apple shares are up almost 18% in the past month in a rally that defies earlier gloom. Microsoft shares are up nearly 9%, while Nvidia's huge rise has temporarily slowed, with the shares up by 5.2%.

Still, all three have outperformed the S&P 500, which is up just 4% in the past month.

Nvidia has underperformed compared to Nasdaq in the same period, with Nasdaq up 7%.

