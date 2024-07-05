ASX down 0.05% near noon: Aus dollar reaches highest level since January

Market Reports

by Peter Milios July 05, 2024 11:37 AM

At 11:30am, the S&P/ASX 200 is 0.05 per cent lower at 7,827.60, due to declines in mining and property stocks, despite earlier gains in the week. Saudi Aramco refuted reports of considering a bid for Santos, causing Santos shares to dip by 0.8% to $7.93. Meanwhile, the Australian dollar reached its highest level since January 2 on speculation of potential interest rate hikes by the Reserve Bank of Australia in 2024.

The SPI futures are pointing to a fall of 2 points.

Best and worst performers

The best-performing sector is Health Care, up 0.39 per cent. The worst-performing sector is REITs, down 0.38 per cent.

The best-performing large cap is Yancoal Australia (ASX:YAL), trading 1.38 per cent higher at $7.36. It is followed by shares in BlueScope Steel (ASX:BSL) and Aristocrat Leisure (ASX:ALL).

The worst-performing large cap is Seven Group Holdings (ASX:SVW), trading 4.07 per cent lower at $36.05. It is followed by shares in GQG Partners (ASX:GQG) and EBOS Group (ASX:EBO).

Commodities and the dollar

Gold is trading at US$2366.40 an ounce.

Iron ore is 0.4 per cent higher at US$114.00 a tonne.

Iron ore futures are pointing to a 0.9 per cent fall.

One Australian dollar is buying 67.32 US cents.

Peter Milios

Peter Milios is a recent graduate from the University of Technology - majoring in Finance and Accounting. Peter is currently working under equity research analyst Di Brookman for Corporate Connect Research.

Subscribe to our Daily Newsletter?

Would you like to receive our daily news to your inbox?