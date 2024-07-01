Ban on heavy fuel oil takes effect in Arctic waters

In a pivotal move for environmental conservation, a ban on Heavy Fuel Oil (HFO) has been implemented in Arctic waters, aiming to mitigate its profound ecological impact. HFO, a thick and economical fuel favored by many shipping vessels, is notorious for emitting significant amounts of black carbon, accelerating the melting of Arctic ice and snow.The ban, established by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) in 2021 and now coming into force, prohibits the use and transport of HFO in Arctic regions. Despite its positive intent, the effectiveness of the ban is undercut by loopholes that allow exemptions until 2029 for ships equipped with "protected fuel tanks" and for vessels under the flags of Arctic-bordering nations.Environmental advocates caution that these exemptions could severely limit the ban's immediate benefits. They argue that the persistence of HFO in Arctic shipping poses immense risks, as spills of this tar-like substance are notoriously difficult to clean up and can irreparably harm fragile ecosystems.Dr. Sian Prior of the Clean Arctic Alliance underscores the dual threat posed by HFO: its role in global warming due to carbon emissions and its impact on Arctic ice through black carbon deposition. The Arctic, already vulnerable to climate change, faces heightened risks as long as HFO remains in use.While nations like Norway have independently enforced stricter bans around sensitive Arctic areas like Svalbard, broader international cooperation is essential to curb HFO's use effectively. Campaigners emphasize the urgent need for the shipping industry to adopt cleaner alternative fuels and for Arctic nations to strengthen enforcement measures.The recent fine imposed on an Irish vessel for using HFO near Svalbard serves as a stark reminder of the legal and environmental consequences of non-compliance. With projections of ice-free Arctic summers within the next decade, there is growing pressure on global stakeholders to expedite the transition towards sustainable maritime practices.As the Arctic region continues to face unprecedented environmental challenges, the ban on HFO represents a critical step towards safeguarding its delicate ecosystems. However, its true impact hinges on international cooperation and proactive measures to phase out this environmentally harmful fuel.