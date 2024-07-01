ASX down 0.29% near noon: Investors await elections in UK and France

The Australian sharemarket opened lower due to anticipation surrounding elections in the UK and France, amidst ongoing global uncertainty. At 11:35am, the S&P/ASX 200 is 0.29 per cent lower at 7,745, with technology stocks, notably WiseTech, declining by 1.9% and 4% respectively. Investors are also monitoring upcoming French elections, while domestic focus shifts to upcoming economic data releases and Reserve Bank policy minutes tomorrow.The SPI futures are pointing to a fall of 48 points.The best-performing sector is A-REIT, up 0.91 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Info Tech, down 1.84 per cent.The best-performing large cap is Whitehaven Coal, trading 5.75 per cent higher at $8.09. It is followed by shares in Lynas Rare Earthsand Yancoal AustraliaThe worst-performing large cap is WiseTech Global, trading 4.19 per cent lower at $96.10. It is followed by shares in Pro Medicusand Telix PharmaceuticalsGold is trading at US$2338.00 an ounce.Iron ore is 0.9 per cent higher at US$106.70 a tonne.One Australian dollar is buying 66.69 US cents.