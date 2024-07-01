ASX down 0.29% near noon: Investors await elections in UK and France

by Peter Milios July 01, 2024 11:45 AM

The Australian sharemarket opened lower due to anticipation surrounding elections in the UK and France, amidst ongoing global uncertainty. At 11:35am, the S&P/ASX 200 is 0.29 per cent lower at 7,745, with technology stocks, notably WiseTech, declining by 1.9% and 4% respectively. Investors are also monitoring upcoming French elections, while domestic focus shifts to upcoming economic data releases and Reserve Bank policy minutes tomorrow.

The SPI futures are pointing to a fall of 48 points.

Best and worst performers

The best-performing sector is A-REIT, up 0.91 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Info Tech, down 1.84 per cent.

The best-performing large cap is Whitehaven Coal (ASX:WHC), trading 5.75 per cent higher at $8.09. It is followed by shares in Lynas Rare Earths (ASX:LYC) and Yancoal Australia (ASX:YAL).

The worst-performing large cap is WiseTech Global (ASX:WTC), trading 4.19 per cent lower at $96.10. It is followed by shares in Pro Medicus (ASX:PME) and Telix Pharmaceuticals (ASX:TLX).

Commodities and the dollar

Gold is trading at US$2338.00 an ounce.

Iron ore is 0.9 per cent higher at US$106.70 a tonne.

One Australian dollar is buying 66.69 US cents.

