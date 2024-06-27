Immutep (ASX:IMM) TACTI-003 results, June 2024

by Finance News Network

Efti in combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in first line head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (1L HNSCC) led to overall response rates that exceed KEYTRUDA monotherapy across all levels of PD-L1 expression

In the randomised, controlled Cohort A, the combination shows the strongest performance in patients with high PD-L1 expression (CPS >20) with an overall response rate (ORR) of 31.0% as compared to 18.5% for KEYTRUDA monotherapy

In patients with negative PD-L1 expression (CPS <1, Cohort B), a patient population with no effective chemotherapy-free options, the response rate has substantially improved from the preliminary 26.9% ORR reported in April and topline results with additional data has been accepted for oral presentation at an ESMO Virtual Plenary session on 11th July

Additional clinical data from TACTI-003 will be presented at a medical conference in H2 CY2024

Based on the positive topline results, the Company will discuss the path forward in 1L HNSCC with regulatory agencies

Immutep LimitedExecutive Director and CEO Marc Voigt, Chief Scientific Officer Professor Frédéric Triebel, Chief Medical Officer Dr Florian Vogl, and Senior Vice President Strategic Development Christian Mueller present on Immutep's latest clinical results.