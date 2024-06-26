Markets drift sideways ahead of key inflation data

Equity markets hovered around flat most of the day as investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of key inflation data due out on Friday.The S&P 500 managed to tip into the green closing 0.16 per cent higher. The Dow Jones also managed a positive close finishing 0.04 per cent higher. The tech heavy Nasdaq was the best performing major index closing 0.49 per cent higherIn company news, Amazon surged 3.9 per cent hitting a new all-time high pushing the Mega cap above $2 trillion in market value for the first time. Amazon now joins Nvidia, Apple, Alphabet and Microsoft in reaching the key milestone.Outside of the Mega cap tech names, FedEx surged 15.5 per cent after delivering above consensus fourth-quarter results. Rivian Automotive popped 23.2 per cent after Volkswagen Group said it would invest up to $5 billion in the electric vehicle company.In after market news, Micron Technology was trading 6 per cent lower after reporting results and giving lower than expected guidance for Fiscal fourth-quarter sales.In a boost for the financial sector, the Federal Reserve announced that all 31 US banks passed the bank’s annual stress test and commented that “they are well positioned to weather a severe recession and stay above minimum capital requirements”.On the macro front investors now look to key inflation data due out on Friday with the release of May’s personal consumption expenditures price index. The Fed watches this measure closely and the market is eager to see prices continuing to moderate which would raise the likelihood of a cut in interest rates later this calendar year..Turning to US sectors, the best performing sector was Consumer Discretionary which closed up 1.98 per cent. The worst performing sector was Energy which closed down 0.86 per cent.In local news MI inflation expectations for June are due out at 11am AEST and Second quarter job vacancies at 11.30am AEST. RBA deputy governor, Andrew Hauser, is due to give a speech at the A50 Australian Economic Forum in Sydney at 7.30pm AEST. Across the Tasman NZ June consumer confidence numbers are due out at 8am and business confidence at 11am AEST.The SPI futures are pointing to a 1.1 per cent fall.One Australian dollar at 7.25am was buying 66.49 US cents.Gold has lost 0.76 per cent. Silver has added 0.22 per cent. Copper has lost 0.09 per cent. Oil has added 0.09 per cent.European markets closed lower. London’s FTSE fell 0.27 per cent, Frankfurt lost 0.12 per cent, and Paris closed 0.69 per cent lower.Turning to Asian markets, Tokyo’s Nikkei added 1.26 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was up 0.09 per cent while China’s Shanghai Composite closed 0.76 per cent higher.Yesterday, the Australian share market closed 0.71 per cent lower at 7,783.01.Australian Unity Offis paying 9.7 cents unfrankedAPA Groupis paying 29.5 cents unfrankedAspen Groupis paying 4.25 cents unfrankedArena REIT.is paying 4.35 cents unfrankedBWP Trustis paying 9.27 cents unfrankedCarindale Propertyis paying 13.551 cents unfrankedCharter Hall Groupis paying 23 cents 90 per cent frankedCenturia I REITis paying 4 cents unfrankedCharter Hall Long WALE REITis paying 6.5 cents unfrankedCromwell Property Groupis paying 0.75 cents unfrankedCenturia Capitalis paying 5 8Centuria Office REITis paying 3 cents unfrankedCharter Hall Social Infrastructure REITis paying 4 cents unfrankedDexus Convenience Retail REITis paying 5.335 cents unfrankedDexus Industria REITis paying 4.1 cents unfrankedDexusis paying 21.3 cents unfrankedElanor Commercial Property Fund Iis paying 2.125 cents unfrankedEildon Capital Groupis paying 4 cents unfrankedElanor Investors Groupis paying 2.5 cents unfrankedFat Prophetsis paying 3 cents unfrankedGryphon Capitalis paying 1.39 cents unfrankedGarda Prpty Groupis paying 1.575 cents unfrankedGDI Property Groupis paying 2.5 cents unfrankedGoodman Groupis paying 15 cents unfrankedGrowthpoint Propertyis paying 9.65 cents unfrankedGPT Groupis paying 12 cents unfrankedHealthco Healthcare and Wellness REITis paying 2 cents unfrankedHomeco Daily Needsis paying 2.075 cents unfrankedHotel Propertyis paying 9.5 cents unfrankedKkr Credit Income Fundis paying 1.67 cents unfrankedLiberty Fin Groupis paying 13 cents unfrankedMirvac Groupis paying 6 cents unfrankedNational Storageis paying 5.5 cents unfrankedPerpetual Credit Trustis paying 1.4079 cents unfrankedReef Casino Trustis paying 8.24 cents unfrankedRural Funds Groupis paying 2.9325 cents unfrankedRegion Groupis paying 7 cents unfrankedStocklandis paying 16.6 cents unfranked360 Capital Mortgageis paying 6.5 cents unfrankedTransurban Groupis paying 32 cents 0.23 per cent franked360 Capital Groupis paying 1.5 cents unfranked360 Capital REITis paying 0.75 cents unfrankedVirgin Money Uk PLCis paying 3.8506 cents unfrankedWaypoint REITis paying 4.12 cents unfrankedTower LtdGQG Partners IncNewmont CorpThe views, opinions or recommendations of the commentators in this presentation are solely those of the author and do not in any way reflect the views, opinions, recommendations, of Sequoia Financial Group Limited ABN 90 091 744 884 and its related bodies corporate (“SEQ”). 