Tesla Cybertruck faces fourth recall amid disappointing sales

The Tesla Cybertruck EV costs around $100,000 USD and is a sales sluggard, according to data from the US government.It’s another failure for Elon Musk and Tesla, though given his track record, he will likely blame someone else.The sales data emerged after Tesla was ordered to recall all Cybertrucks sold to fix problems with windshield wipers and some vehicle trim in the rear tray.Musk and Tesla have refused to discuss sales numbers for the controversial vehicle since its launch last November.The company claimed 2 million orders, but the recall notice from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Tuesday revealed that 11,688 Cybertrucks had been sold between November and June 6.No wonder Musk has refused to talk about sales numbers.It was the fourth recall for the vehicle—Tuesday’s recall was, in fact, two separate notices: one for the trim and the other for the wipers.An earlier recall notice from Tesla revealed that it delivered 1,163 Cybertrucks in December.That left approximately 10,525 vehicles produced by Tesla in 2024, giving Tesla an average monthly delivery rate of 1,754 Cybertrucks, with five days left in June and in the second quarter.Investors ignored the news and marked Tesla shares up by more than 2% in Tuesday’s heavy tech rebound.With the quarter ending on Sunday, Tesla is due to release its global quarterly production and sales data early next week. Analysts are looking to see if the carmaker breaks out its sales by models—it hasn’t done so in the past in the initial announcement for each quarter.Nor does it break down its sales into geographies, although the China Passenger Car Association does later each month and quarter for the Chinese market.