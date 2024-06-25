ASX up 0.82% near noon: A-REITs up over 1.5%

Australian shares surged shortly after trading began on Tuesday, following Wall Street's lead as equities approached all-time highs, despite Nvidia's continued decline.At 11:30am, the S&P/ASX 200 is 0.82 per cent higher at 7,796.80.The SPI futures are pointing to a rise of 53 points.The best-performing sector is A-REIT, up 1.64 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Information Technology, down 0.09 per cent.The best-performing large cap is James Hardie Industries plc, trading 2.85 per cent higher at $48.79. It is followed by shares in Woodside Energy Groupand Medibank PrivateThe worst-performing large cap is Meridian Energy, trading 2.96 per cent lower at $5.58. It is followed by shares in EBOS Groupand GQG PartnersGold is trading at US$2340.40 an ounce.Iron ore is 2.3 per cent lower at US$102.65 a tonne.Iron ore futures are pointing to a 0.6 per cent fall.One Australian dollar is buying 66.54 US cents.