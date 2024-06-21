ASX down 0.03% near noon: Energy is best performer

by Peter Milios June 21, 2024 11:35 AM

Oil is set for consecutive weekly gains as a surprise draw in US inventory levels and strong demand signaled buoyant conditions in the world's top oil consumer, with West Texas Intermediate trading above $81 a barrel and Brent near $86. Despite an expected increase, crude stockpiles fell by 2.2 million barrels, and the consumption of petrol, diesel, and jet fuel showed improvement, leading to a sharp price recovery this month, although futures now appear overbought.

At 11:30am, the S&P/ASX 200 is 0.03 per cent lower at 7,766.80.

The SPI futures are pointing to a fall of 11 points.

Best and worst performers

The best-performing sector is Energy, up 0.83 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Financials, down 0.39 per cent.

The best-performing large cap is Evolution Mining (ASX:EVN), trading 2.79 per cent higher at $3.68. It is followed by shares in Mercury NZ (ASX:MCY) and Cochlear (ASX:COH).

The worst-performing large cap is Mineral Resources (ASX:MIN), trading 6.15 per cent lower at $56.27. It is followed by shares in Pilbara Minerals (ASX:PLS) and James Hardie Industries plc (ASX:JHX).

Commodities and the dollar

Gold is trading at US$2373.90 an ounce.

Iron ore is 0.6 per cent lower at US$106.70 a tonne.

One Australian dollar is buying 66.58 US cents.

Peter Milios

Peter Milios is a recent graduate from the University of Technology - majoring in Finance and Accounting. Peter is currently working under equity research analyst Di Brookman for Corporate Connect Research.

