ASX slips 0.1%: Energy is best performing sector

Australian shares closed marginally lower on Wednesday despite a rise in energy stocks, with the S&P/ASX 200 slipping 0.1% to 7769.7 amidst subdued sector movements. Energy stocks led gains, supported by rising oil prices, while various sectors experienced modest declines, reflecting a generally quiet trading session.The Dow Jones futures are pointing to a fall of 14 points.The S&P 500 futures are pointing to a rise of 3.75 points.The Nasdaq futures are pointing to a rise of 31.5 points.The SPI futures are down 13 points.The best-performing sector was Energy, up 0.85 per cent. The worst-performing sector was Industrials, down 0.61 per cent.The best-performing large cap was Telix Pharmaceuticals, closing 4.36 per cent higher at $17.95. It was followed by shares in Meridian Energyand Treasury Wine EstatesThe worst-performing large cap was QBE Insurance Group, closing 4.25 per cent lower at $17.59. It was followed by shares in Infratiland BramblesJapan's Nikkei has gained 0.23 per cent.Hong Kong's Hang Seng has gained 2.61 per cent.China's Shanghai Composite has gained 0.03 per cent.Gold is trading at US$2,344.70 an ounce.Iron ore is 1.4 per cent lower at US$106.15 a tonne.Iron ore futures are pointing to a 0.3 per cent fall.Light crude is trading $0.02 lower at US$81.55 a barrel.One Australian dollar is buying 66.56 US cents.