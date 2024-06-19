ASX down 0.09% near noon: S&P 500 hits another record

Australian shares saw modest declines despite gains in energy stocks, with the overall index experiencing a slight downturn. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 reached another record high, boosted by Nvidia's substantial 3.5% increase, which propelled it to become the world's most valuable publicly traded company with a market cap of $US3.4 trillion. However, other tech giants like Microsoft and Apple saw decreases, with Microsoft's market cap falling to $US3.32 trillion and Apple's to $US3.29 trillion, while non-tech stocks remained relatively stable following mixed economic reports from the US, including modest retail sales growth and better-than-expected industrial production.
At 11:30am, the S&P/ASX 200 is 0.09 per cent lower at 7,771.
The SPI futures are pointing to a fall of 9 points.Best and worst performers
The best-performing sector is Energy, up 0.52 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Utilities, down 0.29 per cent.
The best-performing large cap is Telix Pharmaceuticals (ASX:TLX)
, trading 6.98 per cent higher at $18.40. It is followed by shares in Pro Medicus (ASX:PME)
and Fortescue (ASX:FMG)
.
The worst-performing large cap is Infratil (ASX:IFT)
, trading 1.99 per cent lower at $10.34. It is followed by shares in Auckland International Airport (ASX:AIA)
and QBE Insurance Group (ASX:QBE)
.Commodities and the dollar
Gold is trading at US$2341.90 an ounce.
Iron ore is 1.4 per cent lower at US$106.15 a tonne.
One Australian dollar is buying 66.56 US cents.