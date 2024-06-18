Anticipation mounts over coalition's expected nuclear power strategy announcement

Amid rising speculation, the Coalition is rumored to be on the brink of unveiling its nuclear power strategy, following the abrupt scheduling of a shadow cabinet meeting for Tuesday night.Although the opposition leader's office has remained tight-lipped about the meeting's agenda, party insiders have hinted that nuclear power will be a key topic, with strong indications that Peter Dutton is set to introduce his nuclear policy plan.Sources within the party suggest that the Coalition has been effectively steering the political conversation since the May budget. Recent opinion polls, such as Monday’s survey by The Australian Financial Review/Freshwater, indicate that these efforts are yielding positive results. The poll showed Mr. Dutton nearly even with Anthony Albanese as the preferred prime minister, boasting a higher approval rating, while Labor faces criticism over its management of climate change and living costs.Addressing the Liberal Party Federal Council this coming Saturday, Mr. Dutton emphasized the Coalition’s focus on nuclear energy. He disclosed that they are considering "six to seven sites" for potential nuclear power stations, which would include both large-scale plants and small modular reactors.“We’re looking at sites where coal-fired power stations are nearing the end of their operational life,” Dutton told Sky News. “These locations can ensure continuous, reliable power supply, crucial for maintaining manufacturing in Australia.”Dutton maintains that nuclear energy is vital for Australia to achieve its net-zero emissions target by 2030. The Coalition, if elected, plans to reject Labor’s goal of a 43% emissions reduction from 2005 levels by 2030, arguing that it is unrealistic and would lead to a hasty and costly transition to renewables.The virtual shadow cabinet meeting comes as friction grows between the Liberals and Nationals. Nationals leader David Littleproud recently announced that the Coalition would scrap a proposed offshore wind farm off the NSW coast and avoid other large-scale renewable projects.However, Simon Birmingham, the Liberal Senate leader and a leading moderate, disagreed. “Large-scale renewables have a role in a technology-neutral approach to reducing emissions in Australia,” he said. “We must recognize that difficult decisions are part of the journey to net-zero. We’ve been having these discussions about nuclear energy while the Albanese government has ignored its global relevance.”Some within the Liberal Party perceive Littleproud’s comments as attempts to consolidate his leadership. Shadow treasurer Angus Taylor also underscored the need for diverse technologies to achieve net-zero but warned against the imposition of large renewable projects on local communities, which could cause significant opposition and division.Littleproud criticized teal independents who support large-scale renewable projects from their urban constituencies. “I urge those in teal seats to visit rural areas and see the impact of the burdens they advocate,” he said. “You may feel good about saving the planet, but it's our environment and livelihoods that suffer.”