ASX up 0.92% near noon following Wall Street's gains

Market Reports

by Peter Milios June 18, 2024 11:40 AM

At 11:30am, the S&P/ASX 200 is 0.92 per cent higher at 7,771.10, mirroring a continued surge in New York where Tesla and Apple led gains in the blue-chip technology sector. This trend reflects positive investor sentiment and strength in tech stocks influencing global markets.

Overnight, Wall Street saw the S&P 500 rise by 0.8% to reach 5473.23, while the Nasdaq Composite, driven by a 5.3% increase in Tesla and a 2% gain in Apple, gained 1% to close at 17,857.02. Additionally, the NYSE Fang + Index, comprising megacap tech stocks, concluded with a 1.8% increase.

The SPI futures are pointing to a rise of 60 points.

Best and worst performers

All sectors are in the black. The best-performing sector is Utilities, up 1.5 per cent. The sector with the fewest gains is Materials, up 0.12 per cent.

The best-performing large cap is Atlas Arteria (ASX:ALX), trading 3.83 per cent higher at $4.88. It is followed by shares in Macquarie Group (ASX:MQG) and ALS (ASX:ALQ).

The worst-performing large cap is Fortescue (ASX:FMG), trading 4.79 per cent lower at $21.88. It is followed by shares in ResMed (ASX:RMD) and Telix Pharmaceuticals (ASX:TLX).

Commodities and the dollar

Gold is trading at US$2335.10 an ounce.

Iron ore futures are pointing to a 0.79 per cent rise.

One Australian dollar is buying 66.15 US cents.

Peter Milios

Peter Milios is a recent graduate from the University of Technology - majoring in Finance and Accounting. Peter is currently working under equity research analyst Di Brookman for Corporate Connect Research.

Subscribe to our Daily Newsletter?

Would you like to receive our daily news to your inbox?