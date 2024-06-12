Stocks of the Hour: Reach Resources, Nico Resources, Global Lithium Resources, INOVIQ

Company News

by Abbey Phillipps June 12, 2024 11:50 AM


To register for Friday's webinar click here.

Reach Resources (ASX:RR1 & RR1OA) has announced that assay results from the latest field program at Wabli Creek have identified a primary source of high grade Nb/REE mineralisation. Most importantly, these latest high-grade assay results confirm that the hard rock source material holds the same or similar high-grade concentrations as the weathered surface material. Shares are trading 66.67 per cent higher at 2 cents.

Nico Resources (ASX:NC1) has been granted an extension to the previous EPA approval for the future development of the Wingellina Nickel-Cobalt Project. Wingellina is a world-class oxide-type nickel-cobalt limonite deposit located in the Musgrave Ranges of WA, approximately 100 km east of BHP’s planned West Musgrave Nickel-Copper Project. Shares are trading flat at 12.5 cents.

Global Lithium Resources (ASX:GL1) announced a 43% increase in Manna Lithium Deposit Mineral Resource to 51.6Mt. In addition, the company reported a 26% increase in total contained Li2O. Shares are trading flat at 31 cents.

INOVIQ (ASX:IIQ) announced that its NEURO-NET™ technology can isolate brain-derived exosomes in Alzheimer’s Disease. NEURO-NET captures exosomes secreted from various brain cells. Shares are trading 22.12 per cent higher at 69 cents.
  

Subscribe to our Daily Newsletter?

Would you like to receive our daily news to your inbox?