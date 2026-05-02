Lazard Profits Soar on Strong Asset Management

Global investment bank Lazard (LAZ.N) reported a robust 67% increase in first-quarter profit, buoyed by resilient client demand and heightened market volatility. Lazard is an investment bank that provides financial advisory and asset management services. It assists corporations, governments, and individuals with strategic transactions and managing investment portfolios. The firm’s net income rose to $101 million (91 cents per share) in the three months ended March 31, compared with $60 million (56 cents per share) a year earlier. Overall net revenue for the quarter climbed 17% to $757 million.

A substantial 42% surge in asset management revenue was a key contributor to Lazard’s strong performance, with average assets under management reaching $266 billion, up from $231 billion a year ago. Market fluctuations, influenced by geopolitical tensions, interest rate uncertainty, and AI’s impact, often spur clients to adjust portfolios, driving increased inflows and predictable fee-based revenue. This fee-based income helps cushion the company’s overall earnings.

While M&A revenue was impacted by deal closing timelines, CEO Peter Orszag affirmed the pipeline’s resilience despite recent market volatility. Orszag highlighted powerful forces shaping M&A, including regulatory environments and technological advancements like AI, which compel firms to reassess strategies. This aligns with Wall Street expectations for 2026 to be strong for dealmaking. Global M&A revenue saw a 19% jump to a record $11.3 billion in the first quarter, driven by technology, healthcare, and financial services. Lazard advised on notable transactions, including Keurig Dr Pepper’s $23 billion acquisition of JDE Peet’s.