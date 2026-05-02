PacifiCorp Wildfire Liability Eased by Court Ruling

Berkshire Hathaway CEO Greg Abel has welcomed a recent court decision poised to significantly limit potential liabilities for its PacifiCorp utility business. PacifiCorp operates as a power utility providing electricity across several western U.S. states. The company defends against numerous lawsuits over wildfires in Oregon and northern California, seeking regulatory support to justify infrastructure investment amidst litigation. Speaking at Berkshire’s annual shareholder meeting, Mr. Abel highlighted an April 8 ruling by an Oregon state appeals court as relieving considerable pressure on the company.

The appeals court decision stipulated that a large wildfire case could not proceed as a class action, effectively dialing back the legal threat. “We’re back to first base,” Mr. Abel stated, signifying a substantial shift in the legal landscape. Previously, an Oregon jury in 2023 found PacifiCorp grossly negligent in the biggest case, potentially exposing the utility to tens of billions in subsequent damages trials. Before this appeal, 171 plaintiffs had been awarded approximately $1.1 billion in a series of “mini-trials.” However, the appeals court determined the original trial judge erred by instructing the jury to assume PacifiCorp’s conduct applied to all affected fire victims, requiring a re-evaluation of the claims.

Beyond the immediate court win, PacifiCorp has actively advocated for western U.S. states to implement liability caps for wildfires and establish state-administered funds. This framework, contingent on utilities adhering to safety plans, is seen as a crucial safety net, allowing investment in infrastructure without fear of litigation straining liquidity. Mr. Abel noted resistance from regulators and politicians regarding potential rate increases to fund these initiatives. He considers Utah’s protections, which permit utilities to surcharge customers and cap liability, a “gold standard,” contrasting with Oregon’s current approach.