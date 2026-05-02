Cboe Streamlines Operations Amid Strong Earnings

Cboe Global Markets (CBOE.Z) announced plans to reduce its global workforce by 20% as part of a strategic realignment focusing on core businesses. This announcement on Friday saw the company’s shares surge by as much as 9.6% to an all-time high of $328.77, following impressive financial results that beat market expectations. Cboe Global Markets, an exchange operator, facilitates trading in options, futures, equities, and other financial products globally, providing a marketplace for investors. CEO Craig Donohue indicated the realignment would help Cboe achieve its full potential after a thorough strategic review.

Globally, exchange operators are streamlining operations and pivoting to higher-growth areas like prediction markets, navigating shifting trading patterns and intensifying competition. Cboe anticipates pre-tax restructuring charges of $36 million to $46 million, predominantly severance-related, with most costs expected this year. The company, which reported 1,661 employees as of December 31, recently divested its Canadian and Australian businesses to TMX Group for $300 million. This 20% workforce reduction incorporates these divestment plans and a voluntary retirement program for eligible employees.

Chief Operating Officer Scott Johnston outlined strategies to strengthen core derivatives and index businesses while expanding into new areas like tokenisation. Cboe’s robust results capped a strong quarter for U.S. exchange operators, bolstered by increased market volatility. Revenue from its options trading business jumped 33% to $467.6 million, while Europe and Asia-Pacific revenue climbed 32% to $84.9 million. Average daily volume in index options hit an all-time high of 6.1 million contracts. Adjusted profit came in at $3.70 per share, surpassing analysts’ average expectation of $3.29 per share.