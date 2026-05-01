Biotech dealmaking is on pace for a bumper year in 2026, driven by major drugmakers on an acquisition spree to bolster their pipelines ahead of significant patent losses. The first quarter of the year has already seen total biotech merger and acquisition (M&A) deal value hit $84 billion, a substantial increase from $44.4 billion a year earlier. This marks the strongest start to a year since 2019. If this robust pace continues, the total biopharma M&A value for 2026 could surpass $250 billion, positioning it as the second highest year on record, only behind 2019’s $328 billion.

Beyond the impending “patent cliff,” several factors are fueling this accelerated dealmaking. Experts point to deep cash reserves held by pharmaceutical giants, attractive biotech valuations, and growing confidence in navigating complex regulatory scrutiny. Patrice Mesnier, founding partner at Oldenburg Capital Partners, noted that strategic urgency, tighter private funding, and an uncertain initial public offering (IPO) market have created a perfect environment for such activity. Over $300 billion of revenue across the sector is facing loss of exclusivity (LOE) in the next five years, with major drugs like Merck’s cancer blockbuster Keytruda nearing patent expiry in 2028.

Companies like Eli Lilly, Gilead Sciences, and Merck have been the most active in acquisitions this year. Eli Lilly, for instance, ended 2025 with over $7.27 billion in cash, facilitating significant investment. Recent leadership transitions at GSK and Novo Nordisk, alongside changes in senior development and strategy roles at groups including Bristol Myers Squibb, Gilead, and AbbVie, have also influenced the aggressive M&A approach. Oncology remains a primary focus for big pharma, with strong interest also directed towards immunology, neurology, cardiovascular disease, and obesity. Companies leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning for drug discovery are also emerging as preferred targets, promising quicker development.