Sabadell Finalises TSB Sale to Santander for €3.3 Billion

Spain’s Banco Sabadell, a leading financial institution renowned for its retail and commercial banking services across various markets, has officially confirmed the completion of its UK subsidiary TSB’s sale. The significant divestment sees TSB acquired by fellow Spanish banking giant Banco Santander, which offers a comprehensive suite of financial products and services globally. The transaction was finalised for a substantial 3.3 billion euros, equating to approximately 3.87 billion US dollars, as announced by Sabadell on Friday. This marks a notable strategic move within the European financial landscape.

The completion of this high-profile sale is poised to deliver considerable financial advantages for Banco Sabadell. The Spanish lender expects to realise a robust capital gain of 300 million euros from the transaction, a boost that will significantly strengthen its balance sheet. Beyond institutional gains, the divestment also directly benefits Sabadell’s investor base. The bank has declared its intention to distribute a special dividend of 0.50 euros to its shareholders, with the payout scheduled for May 29. This shareholder return highlights the immediate positive economic outcome of the deal.

The multi-billion euro transaction effectively signals Sabadell’s strategic exit from direct ownership in the UK retail banking market through its TSB holding. This significant capital injection, coupled with the commitment to shareholder returns, positions Sabadell favourably for future strategic initiatives. For context, the exchange rate provided at the time of the announcement indicated that one US dollar was equivalent to 0.8524 euros, anchoring the reported values of this major banking sector deal.