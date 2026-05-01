Omaha Meeting Marks New Berkshire Era

The annual pilgrimage to Omaha for Berkshire Hathaway’s shareholder weekend signals a significant transition, as the conglomerate’s iconic leader, Warren Buffett, steps aside from the spotlight. For the first time in six decades, the annual meeting will be led by CEO Greg Abel, marking a new era for the renowned firm. Berkshire Hathaway is an approximately $1.03 trillion diversified conglomerate, owning dozens of businesses ranging from insurance (Geico) and railroads (BNSF) to consumer brands like Dairy Queen and Fruit of the Loom.

Since Buffett’s unexpected announcement last year that he was stepping aside from the CEO role, Berkshire shares have significantly underperformed the S&P 500, dropping 12% against the index’s 25% gain. This shift has prompted caution among some investors, though long-time supporters remain optimistic, noting the shares are no longer overpriced. Abel, known for his hands-on management, faces the considerable challenge of deploying Berkshire’s substantial cash reserves, which ended 2025 at approximately $373 billion, without a major acquisition in a decade, having only recently resumed buybacks.

The format of the shareholder meeting itself reflects this transition. Abel will now deliver an hour-long address on Berkshire, followed by a 2.5-hour question-and-answer session alongside other key executives, a departure from the five-hour legendary exchanges with Buffett and the late Charlie Munger. This change, coupled with Buffett’s reduced role, is expected to impact attendance, with hotel reservations already showing a slight decline and predictions of a significant drop in future years as the draw of Buffett’s personal presence diminishes. Investors are keen to see Abel prove himself and navigate the path for Berkshire’s continued growth as a trillion-dollar entity.