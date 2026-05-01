Forrestania Resources Unveils Maiden Gold Resource at Burracoppin

Forrestania Resources Limited (ASX: FRS), a rapidly growing gold exploration and development company focused on building a portfolio of high-quality projects across Western Australia’s premier mining districts, has announced a significant maiden JORC Compliant Inferred Mineral Resource (MRE) for its Burracoppin gold deposit in Western Australia. The estimate reports 2,015,000 tonnes at 0.91 grams per tonne gold for 58,700 ounces of gold, calculated using a 0.5 g/t lower cut-off grade.

The Burracoppin project is strategically positioned within the Company’s Westonia Gold hub, located proximate to the Ramelius Resources Ltd (ASX: RMS) owned Edna May processing infrastructure. This favourable proximity, coupled with the identified near-surface mineralisation, enhances its strategic appeal. Forrestania Resources further highlighted that the MRE translates to an attractive acquisition cost of just $14 per gold ounce, underscoring the project’s economic potential.

David Geraghty, Chairman of Forrestania Resources, commented that the delivery of this Mineral Resource Estimate at Burracoppin marks an important milestone for the Company. He noted it is a clear demonstration of FRS’s capacity to identify and secure prospective ground, alongside its technical ability to independently assess projects that can add material value to its growing gold production and development business. Mr Geraghty added that this JORC Resource strengthens confidence in the potential of Burracoppin and in other assets being advanced in neighbouring regions.

Looking ahead, Forrestania Resources has outlined plans for further work, including resource extension drilling along strike and down dip. Diamond core drilling is also scheduled to facilitate crucial metallurgical test work. The Burracoppin project currently holds an approved PoW Registration ID 206041, paving the way for these upcoming exploration activities.