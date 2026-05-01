Orbminco Limited (ASX: OB1), an Australian exploration and development company focused on advancing its 100%-owned Majestic North Gold Project in Western Australia’s Eastern Goldfields, has provided an update on its mine development program. The company, whose strategy is to bring Majestic North into production via the most direct available pathway, announced on 1 May 2026, that the project remains on track for a Final Investment Decision (FID) and the lodgement of its Mining Development and Closure Proposal (MDCP) with the Department of Mines, Petroleum and Exploration (DMPE) in early September 2026.

The Majestic North project, situated approximately 65 kilometres south-east of Kalgoorlie, is advancing with ten mine development workstreams running concurrently. These workstreams are being managed by Goldfields Technical Services, a Kalgoorlie-based open-pit mining specialist group, along with other specialist Western Australian consultancies. The project features an initial high-grade Indicated & Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate totalling 249 kilotonnes at 2.4 grams per tonne gold for approximately 19,300 ounces, reported at a 1.5 grams per tonne gold cut-off. A larger Indicated & Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate encompasses 1.37 million tonnes at 1.14 grams per tonne gold for approximately 50,400 ounces at a 0.5 grams per tonne gold cut-off.

Orbminco Chairman Duncan Gordon noted the project’s commercial optionality, stating that the higher-grade resource opens pathways through toll treatment, direct ore sale, or future owned processing. The conceptual development plan includes a two-stage open pit operation, with Stage 1 selectively mining the shallow, higher-grade mineralised horizons. This approach aims to monetise the orebody without the immediate capital and permitting burden of an on-site mill, establishing near-term cashflow to potentially fund a Stage 2 expansion with company-owned processing.

The ongoing workstreams cover critical areas such as metallurgical testwork, mining studies, geotechnical and hydrology assessments, infrastructure design, and environmental and social impact assessments. These efforts will underpin both the MDCP and the FID, with a preliminary economic assessment due in late July 2026 and confirmation of the offsite processing pathway in mid-August 2026, leading to the targeted September milestones.