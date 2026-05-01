ASX Rebounds as ANZ Profits Climb Amid Warnings

The Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) experienced a robust rebound today, effectively snapping its worst losing streak since 2018. This market lift was primarily fuelled by strong performances from mining giants BHP and Rio Tinto.

In significant corporate announcements, ANZ Bank declared a 6 per cent increase in its interim profit compared to the previous year, a figure that surpassed market expectations. ANZ, one of Australia’s largest financial institutions, provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. However, the bank issued a cautious outlook, with Chief Executive Nuno Matos warning that global conflict is “translating to greater economic uncertainty,” indicating tougher times ahead for the sector.

Meanwhile, Qantas and its budget subsidiary Jetstar confirmed further reductions in flight capacity. The aviation group, Australia’s flag carrier and largest airline offering domestic and international flights, cited persistently high fuel prices as the reason, extending previous adjustments and specifically trimming services to India and New Zealand. Supermarket giant Coles reported steady sales growth but noted an increase in requests for price hikes from suppliers. Coles, one of Australia’s leading supermarket chains, provides groceries and household goods and expects to absorb some of these higher costs, electing not to forecast an earnings hit, unlike competitor Woolworths earlier this week.

In other financial news, columnist Joe Aston controversially labelled Corporate Travel Management’s “methodology” a “massive crime,” alleging corporate fraud within the travel management company. Separately, Mike Baird resigned from the Future Generation Australia board. Internationally, former US President Donald Trump announced plans for a superannuation system in the United States, stating that Australia’s pension scheme has inspired his efforts to expand retirement savings accounts for American workers.