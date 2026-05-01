BlinkLab advances smartphone-based diagnostics for autism and ADHD

BlinkLab Ltd (ASX: BB1) is developing AI powered, smartphone-based diagnostic technology for neurodevelopmental conditions, including autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). The company’s platform uses facial reflex responses, such as blink patterns triggered by audio and visual stimuli, to generate an objective digital biomarker, aiming to support earlier and more accessible diagnosis.

Non-Executive Chairman Brian Leedman said the current diagnostic pathway relies on subjective assessment and can involve long wait times, delaying early intervention. BlinkLab’s approach uses a smartphone-based test to measure neurological responses in milliseconds, with results analysed through artificial intelligence and machine learning. In a recent study of 485 children in the United States, the technology achieved sensitivity and specificity of approximately 84–85%, exceeding the threshold required for regulatory approval.

The company has commenced its pivotal FDA study, with results expected by the end of the calendar year, and plans to run an ADHD trial in parallel. BlinkLab is also progressing its commercialisation strategy as a diagnostic aid for clinicians, with potential application as a scalable, low-cost screening tool.

To hear more, watch the full presentation from BlinkLab.