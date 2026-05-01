Alvo Minerals Unveils Encouraging Drilling Results and New Targets at Palma VMS Project

Alvo Minerals Limited (ASX: ALV) announced on 1 May 2026 an update on drilling and exploration activities at its wholly-owned Palma Copper-Zinc Volcanic Massive Sulphide (VMS) Project in central Brazil. Alvo Minerals Limited is an Australian minerals exploration company. It focuses on base and precious metals, particularly high-grade copper and zinc, at its Palma Copper Zinc Project. Phase 1 drilling at the Touro prospect yielded encouraging assay results, including 2.3 metres at 1.9% copper equivalent (0.77% Cu, 0.44% Zn, 0.35% Pb, 57g/t Ag, and 0.43g/t Au) from 126.9 metres in hole PDT-124, and 5.8 metres at 0.8% copper equivalent from 132.9 metres in hole PDT-126. The Touro prospect notably continues to exhibit higher gold and silver grades than typically observed across the Palma project, with results reaching up to 2.66g/t Au and 111g/t Ag.

Further exploration highlights include visual sulphide mineralisation intersected at Touro North, where hole PDT-132 showed 10 metres of sulphides. A follow-up downhole electromagnetic (DHEM) survey identified a strong conductor of 674 siemens, the highest recorded to date at Touro. At the newly tested Esperanza prospect, two of three holes intersected disseminated mineralised sulphides. Subsequent DHEM surveys at Esperanza unveiled a large, high-conductance target previously undetected, prompting additional geophysical work to further define this new prospect. The broader drilling program, encompassing 16 holes for 2,895 metres across three prospects, has now concluded.

Alvo’s Managing Director, Rob Smakman, expressed enthusiasm for the positive findings, particularly the strong conductor at Touro and the high precious metal grades. He also highlighted the unexpected discovery of a high-conductance deeper target at Esperanza as very encouraging for this new prospect. Mr. Smakman noted that the company is integrating systematic geophysics and structural logging to enhance its understanding of Touro’s potential and plans additional surveys at Esperanza to better understand the newly identified conductors and mineralised zones for future drilling.