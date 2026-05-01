AI Revolution Ignites Diverse Investment Strategies

Melbourne-based fund manager Munro Partners’ Chief Investment Officer, Nick Griffin, is a staunch believer in the artificial intelligence revolution, comparing the current surge to a rare platform shift that will transform the global economy. Munro Partners is a Melbourne-based fund manager. An early investor in chipmaker Nvidia, Griffin asserts that demand for the computational “fuel” powering AI is already so robust that investors can move beyond speculation. Recent March quarter profit results from tech giants like Microsoft, Meta Platforms, Amazon, and Alphabet, coupled with strong Wall Street performance, lend credence to his conviction. Griffin suggests that even those not fully sharing his AI optimism can capitalise on the massive spending boom, likening it to past commodity supercycles.

Griffin offers two key stock picks for this “intelligence revolution” centred on data centre build-out. He highlights Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC, which produces advanced semiconductors for leaders such as Nvidia, as a core “picks and shovels” investment for the decade ahead. His second recommendation is Chinese battery giant CATL, poised to benefit from accelerated demand in energy storage and electric vehicles, driven partly by the global energy landscape. These insights were shared at an event by Future Generation, a philanthropy-focused investment firm that runs three strategies and donates 1 per cent of their asset bases to charity each year.

The Future Generation events also unveiled a range of other investment opportunities. Ross favoured oil sector services giant SLB and Walt Disney Co. for its streaming growth and resilient theme parks. Griffiths saw potential in explosives maker Orica, due to its commodity exposure, and software-as-a-service firm Technology One, citing its AI solution. Tynan pointed to Uber’s transformation into a cash-generating machine and Japanese cloud accounting firm Money Forward. Meanwhile, Weng championed lithium miner PLS amid a new cycle and Macquarie Group, expecting strong energy sector activity. Property specialists Wilson recommended Goodman Group for its data centre prowess, Stockland for its affordable housing and interest rate outlook, and REA Group, noting its market leadership and AI integration potential.