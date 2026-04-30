Briscoe Group Reports Modest Q1 Sales Growth Amid Economic Headwinds

Briscoe Group Limited (ASX: BGP) has announced its unaudited sales for the first trading quarter ended 26 April 2026, reporting a modest increase. Briscoe Group, a New Zealand-incorporated foreign exempt entity listed on the ASX, operates retail chains specialising in homeware and sporting goods. Total group sales for the 91-day period reached $180.8 million, marking a 1.37% increase compared to the prior year.

The company’s homeware segment recorded a 1.98% sales rise to $105.7 million, while the sporting goods segment increased by 0.53% to $75.1 million. Group Managing Director Rod Duke described the quarter as a satisfactory start to the financial year, with positive sales growth achieved across both segments. He indicated that trading outcomes were generally in line with expectations, particularly during February.

However, Mr. Duke noted challenges later in the quarter. Escalating conflict in the Middle East fostered heightened inflationary concerns and increased economic uncertainty, dampening discretionary consumer spending. Furthermore, significant weather events, including Cyclone Vaianu and heavy rainfall, disrupted customer activity and led to temporary store closures. Despite these pressures, the Group saw its gross profit rate continue to stabilise and maintained inventory discipline, with closing inventory in line with the prior year.

Looking ahead, Briscoe Group acknowledges persistent challenging retail conditions, attributing this to ongoing geopolitical tensions, elevated inflation, and the Reserve Bank’s maintained Official Cash Rate. The company’s strategy focuses on disciplined execution, balancing sales performance with margin protection, and controlling costs and inventory. Briscoe Group expressed cautious optimism for a potential recovery in the second half, contingent on geopolitical tensions easing.