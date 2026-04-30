Contact Energy Announces Leadership Change as Chair Rob McDonald to Retire

Contact Energy Limited (ASX: CEN) has announced a significant leadership transition, with current Chair Rob McDonald set to retire from the Board at the company’s Annual Shareholder Meeting later this year. The Board has elected existing director Jon Macdonald to succeed him as Chair, with the change taking effect at the conclusion of the meeting. Contact Energy Limited is a major New Zealand power generation and energy retailing company, focused on accelerating its renewable energy strategy and supporting the nation’s energy transition.

Mr. McDonald joined Contact’s Board in 2015 and has served as Chair since 2018. During his tenure, Contact significantly advanced its renewable generation strategy, delivered key initiatives supporting New Zealand’s energy transition, and completed the acquisition of Manawa Energy Limited. The Contact Board expressed its acknowledgement and gratitude for Mr. McDonald’s substantial contributions over his time at the helm.

His successor, Jon Macdonald, has been an independent non-executive director of Contact since 2018. Mr. Macdonald brings extensive governance and executive experience, having previously served as Chief Executive of Trade Me Group. He currently chairs Sharesies Group Limited and holds directorships with Mitre 10 New Zealand and Kiwibank Limited. The Board noted that his broad background is expected to ensure strong continuity of leadership for the company.

Rob McDonald commented on his departure, stating it had been a privilege to serve during a period of significant growth and expressing confidence in Contact’s future under Jon Macdonald’s leadership. Contact Chief Executive Mike Fuge also extended his thanks to Mr. McDonald for his outstanding leadership, noting his role in transforming the company. Mr. Fuge added that Jon Macdonald’s experience and vision, combined with the established governance foundation, would ensure a smooth transition and continued strategic momentum.