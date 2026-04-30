Intercontinental Exchange Posts Robust Q1 Profit

Intercontinental Exchange (ICE.N), the parent company and operator of the New York Stock Exchange, announced first-quarter profit that surpassed analysts’ expectations. The company, which provides market infrastructure, data services, and technology to financial institutions, saw its shares climb 1.5% in afternoon trading. This robust performance was largely attributed to heightened market volatility, significantly boosting trading volumes across its platforms.

Global uncertainties, including escalating Middle East tensions, concerns over private credit, and fears surrounding potential AI-led disruption, rattled markets throughout the quarter. Prolonged oil market uncertainty further compelled investors to trade more actively, utilising derivatives to hedge risks. Such dynamic market swings typically favour exchange operators like ICE by lifting trading volumes and transaction fees. During the quarter, ICE’s total average daily volume surged by 45% year-on-year, while energy-specific average daily volume rose by 32%.

Revenue from ICE’s exchange business, its largest segment, increased by 30% to $1.78 billion, with energy-related trading revenue jumping 46% to $814 million. Its fixed income and data services revenue also rose 10%, and mortgage technology revenue was up 6%. These strong results mirrored peers like CME Group and Nasdaq. ICE President Ben Jackson noted recent trading activity was supported by a “multi-year structural repricing across energy” rather than one-off geopolitical shocks. For the quarter ended March 31, adjusted earnings of $1.34 billion, or $2.35 per share, comfortably exceeded analysts’ average estimate of $2.26 per share.

TD Cowen analyst Bill Katz, however, indicated a “nearly 50% slowdown in futures and options volumes” month-to-date in April from March’s spike, though open interest remained elevated.