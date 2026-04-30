Berkshire Hathaway Enters New Era

Berkshire Hathaway is set to host its annual shareholder weekend in Omaha, Nebraska, marking a pivotal moment as it is the first gathering since Warren Buffett concluded his 60-year tenure as the conglomerate’s Chief Executive Officer. The event, known as corporate America’s largest, culminates in Saturday’s annual meeting. New CEO Greg Abel will discuss Berkshire’s diverse businesses and answer shareholder questions for over three hours.

Berkshire Hathaway is a multinational conglomerate holding company, owning diverse businesses across insurance, energy, retail, manufacturing, and transportation, alongside significant stock investments. Greg Abel, born in Edmonton, Alberta, joined Berkshire in 2000, rising to oversee non-insurance subsidiaries as vice chairman. His elevation to CEO, anticipated since 2021, marks a new chapter following Warren Buffett’s extensive leadership.

Financially, Berkshire Hathaway reported a net income of $66.97 billion in 2025, a 25% decrease from the prior year, with operating profit falling 6% to $44.49 billion. This included realised and unrealised gains from stock investments, alongside writedowns for investments in Kraft Heinz and Occidental Petroleum. Historically, Berkshire shares delivered impressive compounded annual gains of 19.7% between 1965 and 2025, significantly outperforming the S&P 500’s 10.5%.

Other executives, including Ajit Jain (insurance) and Katie Farmer (BNSF railroad), will also field questions. Warren Buffett continues as Executive Chairman, providing counsel to Abel on investments while granting him final decision-making authority. Buffett’s notable philanthropic efforts include donating over half his Berkshire shares.