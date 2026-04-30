Central Banks Signal Rate Hikes Amid Inflationary Pressures

Major central banks globally largely opted to keep interest rates steady this week, but issued clear warnings about potential future increases. The prevailing concern stems from the risk of rising energy prices, intensified by the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, flowing into broader inflationary pressures. This cautious stance indicates a global monetary policy shift towards tightening, despite current holds, as policymakers grapple with persistent price challenges.

Among the G10 nations, the Reserve Bank of Australia currently holds the highest policy rate at 4.1%, following two increases this year. Local markets are strongly anticipating another increase as early as next week, with expectations for at least two more by year-end. This outlook is driven by recent inflation data, revealing Australia’s headline inflation hit 4.1% in the first quarter year-on-year, notably above the RBA’s 2-3% target band. A core measure, at 3.5%, offered a modicum of relief.

Elsewhere, the US Federal Reserve maintained rates, but a historically narrow 8-4 vote underscored internal divisions, with suggestions its “easing bias” could change as soon as June. Similarly, the European Central Bank, while holding steady, signalled rising concerns and bolstered bets for multiple rate hikes starting in June. Even the Bank of Japan, long a dovish outlier, issued unusually blunt signals for a near-term rate hike amidst warnings for extra vigilance against inflation, complicated by yen weakness and rising government bond yields. This collective posture signals a vigilant and potentially more aggressive approach from central banks to rein in persistent inflationary forces.