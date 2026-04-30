NEW YORK – Social media behemoth Meta Platforms is grappling with investor apprehension regarding its substantial capital expenditure for artificial intelligence. While major technology firms globally acknowledge the need for vast AI investment, market sentiment varies. Meta Platforms, the $1.5 trillion social media giant, operates iconic platforms including Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, primarily generating revenue through digital advertising. Investors are showing greater skepticism towards Meta’s AI spending spree compared to rivals with established cloud computing divisions.

Meta’s first-quarter results, released last Wednesday, painted a healthy picture: revenue surged 33% year-on-year with a robust 41% operating margin. Ad impressions also climbed 19%, and time spent on Instagram Reels grew 10%. However, Meta’s shares plummeted 10% after the announcement. Chief Financial Officer Susan Li cited underestimated AI computing power needs and rising data centre component costs, leading to a raise of its 2026 capital expenditure guidance by approximately $10 billion.

This capex hike alone doesn’t fully explain the market’s reaction, especially contrasting with Alphabet. Alphabet’s shares rose despite its CEO also increasing capex forecasts. The crucial distinction is direct revenue: Alphabet’s cloud unit reported a 63% acceleration, with a soaring backlog, signifying immediate monetisation of AI demand. Meta, however, lacks a similar booming cloud division where infrastructure spending directly translates to current revenue.

Meta’s pathway to AI returns is perceived as less direct and vague. Mark Zuckerberg offered no precise financial roadmap for AI returns, reiterating a strategy of building products then monetising engagement – a playbook reminiscent of the costly Metaverse. Despite Meta’s strong financial position, including a 22% free cash flow margin and the lowest price-to-earnings multiple among peers, investor patience appears thin. The market views Meta’s escalating AI bets as having a slower, fuzzier payoff, prompting caution.